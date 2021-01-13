James Jordan asks fans for help after three-stone weight gain The former Dancing on Ice champ has vowed to get fit

James Jordan put an urgent plea out to fans on Wednesday after revealing he has gained three stone in weight.

The former Dancing on Ice champion – who lost two and a half stone when starring in the competition in 2019 – asked his followers on Twitter for advice after seeing his weight creep up over the last two years.

MORE: Will Dancing on Ice be cancelled after COVID-19 outbreak among crew?

He posted: "Right I'm nearly 100kg about 15 1/2 stone and I've started trying to get fit again.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan reveals he's close to tears for this reason

"I've put on over 3 stone since @dancingonice. I'm trying to run although suffering with my hip and shin splints. Anyway… can anyone recommend a really good reliable heart rate monitor?"

After a fan responded admitting she has been "comfort eating" during lockdown, James replied: "Come on let’s do this.

"I feel the same when I look at myself so enough is enough. No more excuses we have to be tough and push ourselves out of our comfort zone. The longer I leave it the harder it will be. You can do it xxx."

READ: Ola and James Jordan reveal the bargain way they've baby-proofed their home

MORE: Dancing On Ice 2021: see the complete line-up here!

James admitted he has gained three stone since he won Dancing on Ice

Other fans were quick to offer their advice, with many suggesting ways James can help ease the pain in his hip and shins. "If you haven’t got one already get a foam roller to help with your shins and hip. Painful to use to start with but perseverance will pay off... Hope your running gets easier!" replied one.

Another said: "I used to have terrible problems with my knees so stopped running for ages. Was told about Brooks trainers. They are amazing have had no pain since. Good luck with your goals."

James welcomed daughter Ella with wife Ola in 2019

James previously admitted that he lost over two stone in weight after joining Dancing on Ice thanks to the gruelling training sessions and cutting out bread from his diet.

He explained: "I've lost a lot of weight, I've lost two and a half stone. I was 15 and a half stone. When I stopped doing Strictly I went from 73 kilos to 95."

He added: "I [cut out] bread that's the main thing, I love bread. Don't drink as much alcohol, it's like pouring sugar in your body. And I run."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.