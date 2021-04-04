Gordon Ramsay melts fans' hearts with birthday message for son Oscar The chef is a proud dad of five

Gordon Ramsay has penned a heartfelt message to his youngest son in honour of his second birthday.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram on Sunday, where he posted a video which showed little Oscar come flying down a slide towards the camera, smiling as Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday played.

The dad-of-five captioned the sweet moment: "Happy 2nd birthday to you @oscarjramsay!! Love you so much, daddy [four red heart emojis]."

Gordon's fans rushed to share their good wishes for the tot, with one commenting: "Happy birthday Oscar! Have a great day little man."

Others commented: "Happy birthday to the little guy @oscarjramsay," and: "Happy birthday @oscarjramsay have fun."

One of the star's followers couldn't believe how quickly the time had passed, writing: "Wait. HE IS 2 YEARS OLD NOW?!?"

Gordon and wife Tana are doting parents

Another, meanwhile, was clearly struck by Oscar's long blonde locks, as they simply wrote: "The hair".

The little boy does have a fabulous mane, and while part of it was tied up in a half-ponytail, the rest flowed freely past his shoulders.

Gordon has previously shared his pride in Oscar's impressive hairdo, posting a clip of his son rocking a ponytail, which he jokingly captioned: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

The Hell's Kitchen star's followers rushed to reveal how much they loved little Oscar's lockdown look, with one writing: "Oscar wins this one."

Oscar is the couple's youngest child

The chef shares five children with wife Tana.

As well as little Oscar, they are doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

Speaking via video link on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Gordon revealed that his youngest child is the only person who can put him in his place!

In an interview with HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home, Tana agreed, saying: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all."

