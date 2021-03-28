Today's Al Roker shares inspirational message amid cancer battle The Today show host told his followers to 'just keep going'

Al Roker was making the most of the sunny weather over the weekend as he took to Central Park in New York for his workout.

RELATED: Today host Al Roker opens up about cancer battle

The Today show host shared an inspirational message to his followers as he filmed himself during his walk.

"Another beautiful day at the park, hope you're having a good day. Make the most of it, get out there, challenge yourself, enjoy, and be thankful," he said, wearing a black T-shirt and green cap.

"Just enjoying this day, hope you are too," he continued as the camera panned past a speed limit sign. It prompted Al to add: "Speed limit! What's your limit? There is no limit, just keep going!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker encourages fans to 'just keep going' in inspirational video

In the caption, he wrote: "Wow!!! It does get much better than this out in @centralparknyc #takeawalktoday #challengeyourself #getchecked for #prostatecancer and #colorectalcancer."

It wasn't long before his followers commented on the video, noting his positive attitude. "You’re amazing how dedicated you are to fitness. I find it so difficult to find the time, but if you can I can too. Thanks for the inspiration," remarked one.

MORE: 9 best value cheap treadmills to buy so you can stay fit at home

PHOTOS: Today hosts' wedding and engagement photos: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more

Another penned: "You are my inspiration. I am having a hip replacement on Tuesday and then I plan on getting healthy like you Al," while a third wrote: "No limits!! Thanks for being such an inspiration to us, Al!"

Al was diagnosed in September 2020 with prostate cancer after a routine check-up with his doctor.

Al was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020

"Your mind hears cancer and it goes to the next level," he told The Patient Story. "My doctor closed the door and he said 'I always like to have these meetings face to face,' and it was my first like, 'oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Speaking of the moment he told his family and wife Deborah Roberts, he said: "[My wife] was upset obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids.

The Today star revealed how his family reacted following his diagnosis

"They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It’s okay. Doctor said, 'Yes, it’s aggressive. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'

"My son, Nick, is very sweet. He’s a sweet boy, and he’s got some learning issues. He was really upset and was kind of reacting."

Al, who underwent surgery in November and now has regular six-month check-ups, added: "It was tough on my middle girl because, at the time and still, she was stuck in Paris because of the pandemic so she couldn’t come over. They’ve been very supportive and happy that everything’s turned out okay."

MORE: Al Roker's wife shares incredible health update after difficult year - and fans react