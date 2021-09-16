Meghan Markle is known for taking serious stock of her health, and that includes her sleep. As a mother to two young children with Prince Harry, 2-year-old Archie Harrison and newborn Lillibet, it’s understandable that the Duchess of Sussex probably struggles to get as much shut-eye as some of us, but there are a few things she has said work wonders.

First, she practices yoga religiously. She’s spoken out about it several times – particularly when she had her lifestyle blog The Tig – after her mother Doria Ragland got her into it, and in an interview with Best Health, she said it’s especially good for sleep.

“Yoga is my thing,” she explained. “There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga – increased flexibility and strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep.”

Meghan Markle often practices yoga

She also avoids caffeine after 4pm. Speaking to Today, she said: “It’s easy to fall into rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4pm slump.” Instead, she goes for a green juice, which she says gives her the energy boost she needs.

Meghan Markle avoids caffeine after 4pm

When bedtime comes around, she makes sure to give herself an hour to chill out. “I give myself the luxury of downtime,” she told Women’s Health. “We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things, but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That’s all part of the investment. It’s a balance.”

She shared these pearls of wisdom before she had children, but during the time she was working on Suits and would be picked up at 4.15am. “I typically get picked up for work at 4.15 in the morning,” she told Best Health. If the fact she always looked (and still does, look) bright-eyed and bushy tailed is anything to go by, then, her sleep routine is certainly worth a try.

