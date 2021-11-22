Meghan Markle admits her and husband Prince Harry's sleep struggles The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she and husband Prince Harry have been struggling with a lack of sleep since their five-month-old daughter Lilibet started teething.

Meghan spoke about the problem during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on 18 November. "Lili's now teething," she told Ellen, before asking if the host had "anything to relieve that".

Ellen joked that Meghan should try giving Lilibet "tequila, anything", to which Meghan replied: "That's Auntie Ellen for you." "That's why I don't have kids," Ellen added.

Meghan and Prince Harry are also parents to two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Back in 2019, Meghan also spoke about Archie's experience with teething. Chatting to a group of military families, she said: "Archie just got two teeth. Two tiny ones, right there," pointing to the middle of her own bottom row of teeth.

Meghan Markle gave her first public interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet on The Ellen Degeneres Show

The couple went on to welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, on 4 June 2021.

In her chat with Ellen, Meghan went on to share that she and Harry dressed their children up for Halloween. Apparently, the royals dressed Lilibet up as a skunk – like Flower from Bambi, while Archie was a dinosaur.

However, Meghan revealed that her son wasn't too keen on the costume, telling Ellen: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes...not even five minutes."

On the topic of Halloween, Meghan went on to share that before she and Harry announced their relationship to the world, they went out on a final night out, in disguise. She said that they "snuck out in Halloween costumes" in Toronto.

The Duchess said: "It was post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to have one final fun night out."

