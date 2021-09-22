Ayda Field has taken to Instagram with a new video, showing her nailing a headstand. It was filmed in the living room of the home she shares with husband Robbie Williams and their children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau in Los Angeles, and after suffering with "an injury", it marks a big achievement for Ayda.

She captioned the clip: "After an injury, it always takes a little bit of extra motivation and fearlessness to re-embrace the gym. I'm a bit rusty, but so happy to be standing on my head again." She hashtagged it #yoga, #workit, #aydavsgym and #transformationtuesday.

WATCH: Ayda Field films impressive fitness video at home with Robbie Williams

It's not known which injury Ayda has been suffering with, but she's clearly back on top form.

Several of her fans took to the comments section to congratulate her.

One wrote: "Yay, well done, it must feel so good," while another added: "WOW, bravo!" and a third said: "Amazing @aydafieldwilliams respect for you. Strong woman." Plenty of others chimed in with shocked face emojis, or simply to add "wow".

Ayda often shares photos and videos from her workouts on Instagram – search #aydavsgym and you'll find plenty.

She's a big fan of Pilates, especially using a reformer bed, but also weight trains as much as she can.

As for her diet, Ayda previously spoke out about cutting out sugar and alcohol during lockdown on her podcast with Robbie, Staying At Home With The Williams'.

Ayda Field is a big fan of Pilates

“It’s just really hard for me, because I love, love sugar - but I’m also aware about how bad it is," she said.

“So I’ve been really trying to navigate that in quarantine and be the cleanest I’ve been in a really long time. I haven’t been drinking alcohol, which is something I enjoy but because of this pact with my mother I’ve not been drinking alcohol.

“So these past few days, I’ve noticed a correlation between drinking alcohol, abusing food and feeling really bad about myself - which is A, B and C. But I will say that, f**k me, sugar is fun!”

