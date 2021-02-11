Lorraine Kelly reveals health kick after taking part in virtual retreat

Like many of us in lockdown, Lorraine Kelly has been finding it hard to motivate herself to exercise more and eat healthily – until now, that is.

Exactly this time last year I decided to have some "me time" and take a quick break in Portugal at a wonderful wellness centre. The Jason Vale Juicy Oasis is right by a lakeside surrounded by pine trees, and as soon as you arrive you can feel the stress oozing out of your body.

Of course, this year I couldn't actually travel to the retreat, but instead Jason organised a virtual week, sending out the juices and soups you need (which you put in the freezer and take out each day) and holding fitness, yoga and motivational classes online.

Although I've been presenting and working on my TV show every day which means having to miss morning yoga and some of the classes and Farsi talks during the day, I've still managed to enjoy early evening classes, and the fresh juices and soups mean I'm never hungry.

It's all about giving me the kick start I need to get back to being healthier. Like so many of us I've become sluggish during lockdown because I've not been able to go to my usual exercise classes with Maxine, and I've been eating too much comfort food.

Last year in Portugal we exercised outside in the sunshine and went for long walks in the fresh sweet air. An added bonus was that one of the wonderful women on the retreat was Strictly Come Dancing's Luba Mushtuk who sweetly volunteered to give us all a dance lesson one afternoon. It was such a lot of fun and one of the highlights of a magical week.

It just shows what you can do in the virtual world and I'm already feeling a lot more energised. Over the next weeks and months I will make sure I am much more self-motived and will do more exercise and stop eating so much junk.

It's just a matter of getting back to my pre-COVID habits and trying to keep active and energised.

