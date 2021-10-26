Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon shares photo following Covid booster and flu jab

Ricky Gervais' long-term partner Jane Fallon has revealed she has now had her Covid booster jab, as well as her flu jab. Jane, author of Worst Idea Ever, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, as she showed off her NHS sticker confirming that she is fully vaccinated.

She captioned it: "Finally got my sticker!" and explained that she had had both the booster and flu jab by listing them alongside the tick emoji.

Ricky and Jane have been together for more than 38 years. They began dating while they were at the University College London in 1982 – Ricky studying Philosophy and Jane studying History – and they have been together ever since.

They now share two homes together – one of which is believed to be worth £10.8million – but they have no intention of getting married or having children.

Jane proudly marked the moment on Instagram

When The Times asked about their anti-marital stance in 2010, Ricky said: "Don’t see the point. We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually, our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one ... but there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God."

As for children, Ricky explained that he thinks he would "worry" too much if he had a baby, during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show: "I'd worry sick about a baby," he began. "I have a cat and I worry about that. I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he's peckish for 20 minutes."

The After Life star also listed some other reasons why he and Jane haven't had children. He said: "There's loads of reasons why I don't have kids. The world is overpopulated, no one's sitting around going, 'Oh Rick's not going to have kids, we're going to run out, there's loads!'" He also joked that children are "scroungers", adding: "From day one it's me me me."

