Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol The This Morning hosts probably share very conflicting views on Sober October

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about staying sober several times in the past, but wife and fellow This Morning and Loose Women star Ruth Langsford doesn’t share the same views, and likely hasn’t been taking part in Sober October.

SEE: Ruth Langsford’s ‘incurable’ disorder revealed

In 2019, Eamonn opened up on Kate Thornton's podcast, ironically called White Wine Question Time, as he unexpectedly indulged in a glass of wine for the purpose of the interview. "I'm even making you drink today and you never drink," Kate said.

Eamonn replied: "I never drink, but for you, I am going to make an exception."

READ: This Morning responds to concerns about Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares genius Strictly health hack

Explaining his lifestyle choice to Kate, the dad-of-four added: "I ask myself sometimes why I don't drink, as people think it's odd, but people never know that I don't drink. And the number of people who tell my wife that they went out on a pub crawl with me where I got lashed, Ruth knows that it never happened. I can honestly say I've never been drunk in my life, I've been tiddly a couple of times, but never out of control. And you say why?

"Well, one day I was on Radio 2 and I was interviewing a psychiatrist, and he said to me: 'Do you drink?' and I said: 'No, I don't,' and he told me it's because I don't like being out of control. I said: 'No, it's also because I have a fear of vomiting.' He basically said that it was a control thing as well."

RELATED: 15 celebrities who don't drink alcohol

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been together for 25 years

In an interview with Best Magazine in 2020, meanwhile, Ruth revealed that while she gave up alcohol in January 2016 for Dry January, to get rid of what she called her "wine waist", she wouldn't be doing it again.

"Never again!" she said. "I'm not denying I love to have a couple of glasses of wine or a gin and tonic, it's just in my daily routine. It's relaxing."

Similarly, when it was announced that alcohol was banned in Nottingham parks as lockdown restrictions eased in March 2021, Ruth expressed her dismay. Speaking on the Loose Women panel, she said: "I saw the word ban and I was like well give us a break!"

Eamonn even quipped about Ruth giving up alcohol on an episode of This Morning, but Ruth quickly put him in his place. "Imagine how much more gorgeous you could be if you gave up booze," he joked. Ruth replied: "Never going to happen, I don't care now, I'm too old to worry."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.