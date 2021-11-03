Gemma Atkinson's adorable daughter Mia plays starring role in her new book

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson has revealed the much-anticipated cover of her new fitness book and it features none other than her adorable little girl, Mia.

The radio presenter, fitness guru and former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares her daughter with husband-to-be Gorka Marquez, is pictured carrying and embracing her two-year-old as she beams for the camera.

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums is the second fitness and recipe book from Gemma and will be released in April 2022.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 36-year-old proudly waved her new book, gave a cheeky smile at the camera and said: "Hi everyone, I casually have in my hand my second book. I can't believe it, it's here."

"I'm so excited for it," Gemma added. "It's nothing to do with snapping back, we hate that word after a baby. It's to do with finding yourself again after you've become a mum in the healthiest and happiest way."

The book helps mums "start to feel like you again" and is absolutely not pitched as a "how to get your body back" plan. Instead, it focuses on a 12-week postpartum baby steps plan specially designed to strengthen the parts of a woman's body that have been most tested during pregnancy, childbirth and also postpartum.

It will gently introduce, or reintroduce, fitness into a mum's life at a pace that suits her, and revamp her diet for maximum energy levels.

A keen cook and foodie herself, Gemma has also included 75 delicious, nutritious and speedy recipes, perfect for fitting around a newborn baby's routine.

The former Emmerdale actress also shares her own wellbeing strategies and self-care advice for new mums, stressing that she didn't put pressure on herself to lose weight or to follow a strict diet after giving birth to Mia.

Signed copies of the book are available to pre-order at WHSmith for £13.99 and will be released on 14 April 2022.

