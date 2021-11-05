Ruth Langsford reveals hilarious hair transformation - WATCH

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford's hair always looks flawless, whether she is wearing it in her signature sleek look or her new curly 'do.

However, the Loose Women star showed off a rather different style on Thursday in a hilarious video that she shared to her Instagram Story, and it's safe to say that she had us in stitches.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals hilarious hair transformation

Getting ready in her QVC dressing room, Ruth started filming her sparkly shoes, then slowly panned the camera up to show off her huge bouffant-style hairdo.

She could be heard saying to her hairstylist: "I think that's lovely, it's quite natural isn’t it, yeah I think it's lovely Maurice," before bursting into a fit of laughter. Maurice could also be heard laughing as he sprayed hairspray onto Ruth's hair, and it looked like the pair were having lots of fun!

Ruth shared the video to her Instagram Story

Although Ruth's hair wasn’t quite TV ready, her makeup looked absolutely radiant, as she sported a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Her outfit was just as glamorous, and consisted of a navy top with sequin embellishment, smart black trousers and silver heels – stunning!

The star has previously revealed her hack for keeping her locks healthy, and it's so simple. Ruth has beautiful blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, £19.23, Amazon

During This Morning's beauty segment in September 2020, she told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home – and that she's been thrilled with the results.

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

The 'Hair Perfector', which features on the show, is available to shop on Amazon, and the best news is that it is under £20, a win-win!

