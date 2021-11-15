GMB's Kate Garraway breaks down as she prays for husband Derek The Good Morning Britain host starred in a new BBC series

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway appeared on new BBC series Walking With... last week, and the episode saw her break down as she prayed for husband Derek amid his health battle.

Derek contracted Covid last year and spent over a year in hospital, before he was finally discharged and able to return home in April 2021. Sadly, his battle is ongoing as he suffered several complications including brain inflammation and damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart and liver, and now requires round-the-clock care. He is also unable to communicate as he did before. On Walking With..., Kate visited a church and opened up about the ordeal.

She said she hadn't been to church "since Derek got sick", before breaking down and taking a moment to pray.

"We used to go regularly," she added. "Derek is a faithful churchgoer, but we haven’t been inside one and it does feel like there's an incredible sense of peace. It makes me feel quite emotional, actually. Well if you're ever going to pray in your life you'll pray here."

She went on to explain who she thought about while praying. "I think there's something very powerful in prayer," she said. "Whatever form it takes for you. For me, a classic prayer – I believe to God – is a very special thing. You can probably guess what I'm praying for."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

In a recent interview with the Telegraph's Stella magazine, Kate detailed Derek's ongoing journey.

"It's not been easy," she said. "And although there are these extraordinary little moments that keep you going, it’s not as though there is something every day taking us forward.

Kate appeared on new BBC series Walking With...

"The doctors believe that there will be a trajectory, but that it will be very slow. Derek will still sleep for 20 hours a day, for example."

