Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Sunday to share the details of a new health challenge as she cares for her husband Derek Draper, who is recovering from a battle with COVID-19 that meant he had to be hospitalised for almost a year.

The mum-of-two shared a photo of herself lying down with a blue face mask pulled down under her chin and a sad expression on her face.

One of the Good Morning Britain co-host's eyes was swollen and looked sore as Kate looked at the camera. She wrote: "Ouch! But thanks to the brilliant @nhs team @moorfieldsuae not permanent."

The star went on: "Inflamed cornea caused probably by wearing my contacts for too long on some very long days recently. Hence the glasses on @gmb on Friday. And to think I nearly didn’t get it checked out as was wanting to get back home to do some physio with Derek.

"A further reminder if you are a carer, parent or anyone really you have to sometimes put yourself first otherwise you are no use to anyone you are trying to help. 48 hours of putting drops in every hour day AND night & I will be back on track. Hope everyone is having a lovely #Sunday."

Kate updated her fans on Sunday

The presenter's followers were quick to empathise with Kate, with many taking to the comments section of her post to share their sympathy.

Myleene Klass was among those who posted a sympathetic response, writing: "Oh Kate. You are an absolute Trojan. Feel better soon. X."

Others commented: "Feel better soon Kate," "Get well soon! It’s okay to take a break and get better not only for yourself but for Derek too," and: "Hope you feel better soon Kate. You’re an amazing lady."

Many others, meanwhile, simply posted heart emojis in response. Last Sunday, the star gave a heartfelt update into life with her husband, bravely sharing that she hasn't yet cried about the difficult times her family has been through.

