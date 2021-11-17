Meghan Markle offers sweet update on her and Prince Harry's five-month-old daughter Lilibet The Duchess of Sussex will make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle has shared the sweet update that her five-month-old daughter Lilibet is now teething.

The Duchess of Sussex will make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which will air Thursday, 18 November.

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives first public interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet

The Duchess and former actress will talk about her return to the Warner Bros. lot – familiar to her from auditions she attended in the past - but also opened up on life with a young daughter.

In the interview, Ellen - who is Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito neighbor - reportedly reveals that "Lili's now teething" before Meghan jokes that she is looking for ideas to help relieve the pain to which Ellen replies: "Tequila, anything."

"That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan responds, according to People, and Ellen retorts: "That's why I don't have kids."

Wearing a white long-sleeved top and black trousers with her glossy hair in long waves, a preview clip also saw the Duchess confess to an unusual method of getting in and out of her old car.

Meghan chatted and laughed with Ellen Degeneres

"Your car was a very special car," Ellen said.

"At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side... so I would crawl in the trunk and climb over my seats to get out... it was not ideal," Meghan confessed.

"Did anyone ever see you?" Ellen asked. Meghan responded: "I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters for my script... and then climb in."

Meghan opened up about the challenges of joining the royal family

It's the first high-profile public interview with Meghan since her joint Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, which aired back in March.

The couple went on to welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, in June.

Last week, Harry and Meghan were seen at their first red carpet event since stepping back as senior royals in early 2020.

The Duchess wowed on the red carpet last week

The couple met with recipients of the Intrepid Valor Awards at The Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala.

Looking stunning in a jaw-dropping red Carolina Herrera gown, Meghan paid the sweetest compliment to her husband.

Asked by a reporter if she was proud of Harry, Meghan replied: "I'm always proud of him."

