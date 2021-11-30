Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford knows why he caught COVID The 41-year-old has been sick for a week

Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford is currently bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19 and on Monday he revealed why he thinks he has caught the virus.

Taking to Twitter, he told his fans: "Been in bed since last week with covid. Feels like a really bad flu."

He then added that he has recently been more relaxed with the measures to protect himself, which he thinks is the reason why he is currently bedridden.

"I've been actively wearing my mask and washing my hands these last few months because I was on projects I couldn't fall out of, but I know I relaxed up these last 2 weeks and here I am!"

Alex attended the ITV Palooza before falling ill with COVID

"I wouldn't like to imagine how much worse I would be had I not had the vaccine," he said at the end of his update.

On his Stories he added that he "didn't think I'd get it this bad" and asked fans to send recommendations.

Alex has been incredibly busy with work lately, not only was he a contestant on the celebrity versions of Who Wants to be A Millionaire? and Catchphrase, both on ITV, but he also recently attended the ITV Palooza alongside his GMB colleagues.

The weather presenter has an Instagram account dedicated to his fitness

When not working, Alex, 41, is busy keeping fit and even has an Instagram account, thegymforecast, where he shares pictures of himself working out, lifting metal and posing up a storm shirtless.

"Strong in body, strong in mind," wrote Alex about his fitness routine. "You can flip that the other way round too, but for me personally; I feel much better in my mind when I feel better in my body - see how the two merge? Ultimately I need both."

"Feeling fit and healthy has definitely fed my #mentalhealth this last year.

"Having a focus and not a distraction has kept my head up believe me! Also training with my friends and talking whilst we lift has been a great help to me. Find a focus that feeds other parts of your life positively."