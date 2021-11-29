Richard Madeley reveals real reason for I'm A Celebrity exit

Richard Madeley has revealed the exact health reasons that lead to his exit from I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Good Morning Britain star left Gwrych Castle in Wales last week to go to hospital, and was not allowed to return to the competition as he had left the Covid bubble, but why did he go to hospital in the first place?

Speaking on GMB as he returned on Monday, Richard explained: "I think what happened to me was, I think I got dehydrated, that's all it was. But dehydration is actually quite disturbing. It's not a pleasant thing. I think I had been up for 20 hours the day before, and the day before that, we were having very, very long days and sleeping quite late.

"I don't think I got to bed until four or four-thirty in the morning and I knew I was feeling thirsty. I'm quite bad at remembering to drink actually, drink water. As I snuggled into my sleeping bag, it was freezing, I thought, 'I haven't had a big drink for a while, oh, I'll do it when I wake up.'

Richard Madeley left I'm A Celeb on Thursday

"The next thing I knew, I was sitting there babbling. I don't know. I was talking nonsense... I woke up, I didn't know where I was, what was going on and I could hardly string a sentence together."

From there, Richard had multiple tests to confirm whether he was fit to return to the castle and was given a "100 per cent clean bill of health", but he then received a phone call from one of the producers who explained that he couldn't return in order to protect the rest of the cast and crew from Covid.

Richard was taken to hospital after leaving the castle

Before the series began, all cast and crew were required to quarantine for two weeks, to avoid coming into contact with any Covid cases.

