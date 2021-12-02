Victoria Beckham shares emotional health message

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a series of important posts amid World AIDS Day on 1 December. She discussed the "life-saving work" that "needs to happen", before referring her followers to charities that support people living with HIV.

SEE: Victoria Beckham's extreme diet and fitness secrets unveiled

She wrote: "Both at VBL and personally, we are huge supporters of World AIDS Day. It's such an important day for raising awareness of HIV, breaking down HIV stigma and misinformation, and raising crucial funds to support the life-saving work that still needs to happen, to support the 37.7million people who are currently living with HIV globally. Over the next few slides we've compiled a list of a few brilliant charities that you can follow or donate to to show your support today."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares details of full body MOT

The first charity Victoria highlighted was Elton John's AIDS Foundation. "As a patron of @ejaf founded by my dear friend @eltonjohn, I'm proud to be supporting their mission today and everyday so that we can end AIDS by 2030. Since 1992, The Elton John AIDS Foundation has been one of the leading independent AIDS organisations, raising over $515million to support communities who are most vulnerable to HIV. Committed to ending discrimination, reducing HIV infections and providing life-saving treatments, they are passionate about beating the AIDS epidemic and supporting all those affected."

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo from home gym in lime green lycra

Victoria encouraged her followers to support various AIDS charities

Victoria also shined a light on the Terrence Higgins Trust, Mothers 2 Mothers, the Black AIDS Institute and the National AIDS Trust, before asking her followers to share other charities and organisations they know of in order to raise awareness around the issue.

Victoria highlighted Elton John's AIDS Foundation

These included the Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation, the Metro Charity, the International AIDS Society, the Rainbow Project in Belfast, SID Action, and the Mercury Phoenix Trust.

You can find more information on AIDS, including further charities and initiatives via the World AIDS Day website.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.