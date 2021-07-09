Christina Haack shares surprising health revelation after going public with new boyfriend The Flip or Flop star has three children

Christina Haack was in a mood to share on Thursday and her big reveal during her dreamy getaway with new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, certainly got fans talking.

The Christina on the Coast star delighted in sharing several snapshots from her luxury vacation alongside her beau and made a startling health revelation.

The mum-of-three opened up about how she met Joshua and her state of mind and then casually said she had been smoking toad venom to cure her anxiety.

WATCH: Christina Haack relaxes during tropical getaway with her boyfriend

Her lengthy caption began: "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

While her post continued, many of her fans stopped right there and asked: "What is Bufo toad" before comments flooded in explaining that it was a psychedelic substance which comes from the secretion of Bufo Alvarius toads.

Plenty of her social media followers thought the controlled substance sounded scary while others asked where they could get their hands on some.

Christina wrote a lengthy tribute to Joshua



Christina didn't elaborate on her Bufo toad consumption but continued to gush about her romance with the Austin, Texas, real estate agent in her post.

She continued: "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Christina referenced the difficulties of navigating a love life in the spotlight but said she was thrilled to have found him.

Christina has three children from her past marriages

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions.

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.

"Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.vacation he planned entirely on his own.

"So yes “another relationship” and guess what. I'm 38 -I’ll do what I want."

