Victoria Beckham is the first to admit she is "very, very disciplined" when it comes to her diet and keeping in shape.

The fashion designer displayed the results of her hard work on Friday, showing off her sculpted figure in skintight sportswear in a gruelling workout video that saw her performing pull-ups on a TRX machine.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham highlights sculpted figure in gruelling workout video

Victoria's toned arms and back muscles were clear to see in her black sports bra from her Reebox x Victoria Beckham collaboration, which she teamed with a pair of black lycra leggings.

"Enjoying my new strength training cycle, finishing the week strong with TRX pulls!" she captioned the clip on her Instagram Stories, adding: "It's all about the arms and the butt people!! Kisses @mrbobbyrich you kill me every day!"

Victoria has been open about her demanding fitness regime, previously admitting she spends two hours working out every morning, claiming it's something she must do to sustain her busy lifestyle.

Victoria works out for two hours every morning

She previously told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer at her private gym. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend.

Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it".

She added: "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day."

