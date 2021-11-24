Duchess Camilla steals the show in stunning black dress and emeralds at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on Wednesday evening at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall. Looking as stunning as ever, her outfit consisted of a beautiful long black dress and a stunning emerald necklace with matching earrings.

The mother-of-two wore her trademark light blonde locks in a her favourite bouffant style and natural makeup highlighted her her lovely face.

The Duchess, as Colonel-in-Chief, and the Royal Colonels, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance and were greeted by the Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and the Commanding Officers of Their Royal Highnesses’ respective Battalions.

The glittering reception was held in the Print room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.

The Duchess looked stunning in black for the occasion

The role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles transferred from the Duke of Edinburgh to Camilla in July 2020. A short ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove House marked the occasion.

The Duke of Edinburgh was Colonel-in-Chief since its formation in 2007 and had been connected to successive Regiments, which now make up The Rifles, since 1953.

At the weekend, Camilla headed to Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, and rocked a very chic, recycled tweed coat.

Camilla delivered a speech at the event

The 73-year-old has worn this fancy cover-up on several occasions over the years. It was by Roy Allen and gave us all the heritage chic vibes, with its subtle flare at the waist and a suede collar.

The Duchess teamed it with a crisp white shirt, a matching skirt, and a pair of brown knee-high boots.

She carried a tiny, tan-coloured handbag and a £220 light brown, fur-trimmed hat by Lock & Co. If you need races inspo for next year, Camilla is your gal!

