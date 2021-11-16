Christie Brinkley shares excitement posing in a sensational little black dress

Christie Brinkley took to social media to share some exciting news with her fans as she donned a gorgeous new outfit for the occasion.

The supermodel revealed that she was on the cover of Westlake Malibu Magazine and shared a picture of the cover featuring her new look.

She looked absolutely radiant as her hair flowed behind her, wearing a little black dress with strategic cut-outs at the top that flattered her figure.

The 67-year-old shared her excitement with fans in the caption, writing: "I grew up on the beach in Malibu, California, so it's kind of a thrill to be on the latest issue of @westlake_malibu_magazine."

She added a heartwarming spin to the news as well, continuing: "My Mom would have loved this and the in depth article inside that I will provide a link for in my stories."

Fans took to the comments to rave over Christie's newest accomplishment, with many also sharing heart and flame emojis for her.

Christie donned a little black dress for the cover of Westlake Malibu Magazine

One commented: "Gorgeous and that smile," with another saying: "Stunning and beautiful." A third added: "Always beautiful... inside and out," with one writing: "Love that it reminds you of your Mom."

The National Lampoon's Vacation star loves showing off the several pieces she has in her wardrobe, especially her penchant for beautiful black ensembles.

She recently wowed several of her followers with a fun video she shared while wearing a gorgeous black wrap dress that cinched her in at the waist.

The short boomerang clip featured Christie dancing with products from her SBLA Beauty line while in her garden, surrounded by tall hedges and greenery on all sides.

The supermodel showed off her SBLA products in her magnificent garden

The Sports Illustrated icon was in a celebratory mood in the video and captioned it with the secret to her timeless beauty, saying that she relied on her SBLA products to help age gracefully.

