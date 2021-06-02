Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs in risqué workout outfit The Strictly Come Dancing finalist is always stylish

Janette Manrara looked as glam as ever in a new video on Wednesday. The Strictly pro shared a couple of clips that revealed her workout outfit – and there's no doubt that it flattered her dancer's figure!

In one brief video, the 2020 finalist modelled her long-sleeved T-shirt as she travelled in a cab.

SEE: Janette Manrara looks sensational in orange bikini

"By the way, in love w/ my new top for a good work out!" she captioned it.

The star went on: "Breathable for the summer, but still warm for those cold early starts." In the next clip, Janette shared what she was wearing with the black top: matching short shorts!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs in figure-flattering outfit

"Shorts today for the summer!" She captioned this video, before joking: "Get the pins out… haven't seen them in a while. Lol!"

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals secret behind happy marriage to Janette Manrara - exclusive

SEE: Janette Manrara looks like a bride in gorgeous white lace dress

The dancer might not have had the chance to wear summer clothing in the UK for several months, but she looked lovely in a range of figure-flattering outfits on her recent holiday.

Janette wore her short shorts with a matching workout top

On a trip to Portugal with her sister last month, the star shared a glimpse of her time by the pool with her followers, and she was stunning.

The 37-year-old wore a white bikini decorated with thin blue stripes, and had wisely untied the straps to avoid any tan lines!

Janette gave the camera a huge smile and accessorised her look with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat decorated with a black-and-white scarf.

The dancer always looks so glam

She had also previously thrilled her followers with a stunning throwback swimsuit picture.

The Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories to wish her co-star and close friend Katya Jones a happy birthday and she included a snap of the pair smiling on the beach as they posed with a palm leaf, wearing matching yellow bikinis which showed off their fabulous physiques.

Both Janette and Katya looked stunning in the sweet photo, with their long hair flowing as they beamed at the camera.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.