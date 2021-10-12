Janette Manrara has been delighting fans on Wednesday and Thursday evenings as she presents It Takes Two, but on Tuesday she wowed them with a serene photo that highlighted her toned legs.

The presenter shared the post on her Instagram feed as she sipped on her morning tea while wearing an oversized pyjama top. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro gazed wistfully out the window at the gorgeous scenery that surrounded her beautiful home that she shares with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The photo showed off her incredible dancers' legs as she stretched out in her windowsill.

The stunning shot also featured the beautiful woodlands that surround the 37-year-old's home, all beautifully lighted with sunbeams flowing in through the open window.

In her caption she wrote: "Been taking in some time here and there for myself. Had a beautiful night sleep, woke and had cuppa by the window, listened to birds chirping, taking in a brand new day.

She added: "Simple pleasures in life that are wonderful for our wellbeing. Find one for you today too. Happy Tuesday. All my love team."

Fans fell in love with the snap, including the star's co-host, Rylan, who simply commented: "Fit," to which she cheekily responded: "You're fit."

Fans loved the dreamy photo

Former Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley said: "Leg goals," while another fan added: "All that AND you've woken up with those legs! What's not to love about the day?"

Another took her words to heart, as they penned: "Thanks. Your post has really helped me today and I've taken your advice."

Although Janette has stepped away from the main show, she revealed that she does still have some involvement, as she choreographed the jaw-dropping In the Heights performance that fans were treated to on Sunday night's results show.

Janette has swapped sequins for the It Takes Two sofa

Sharing a clip from the routine, she wrote: "It was such an INCREDIBLE experience to be a part of the creative/choreography process w/ @tommythefranzen & @lizzie.gough for this professionals group number!

"Being #Latina, listening to this music, celebrating #InTheHeightsMovie, and most importantly being back w/ my amazing professionals family….. dream come true!!!! Thank you for having me back @bbcstrictly! It was an honour." She added a prayer hands emoji to the sweet message.

Co-star Katya Jones was among those who replied to her full of praise for the routine, writing: "What a joy to dance it was!!! Thank you." Fellow choreographer Tommy Franzen added: "It was great collaborating with you! It was so much fun!"

