Janette Manrara showcases her dancer's body in red crop top

The new series of It Takes Two is just around the corner, and new host Janette Manrara has been brushing up on her presenting skills on Morning Live.

MORE: Janette Manrara reflects on marriage with Aljaz Skorjanec ahead of big Strictly change

On Friday, the professional dancer led viewers into a fitness routine, and we were stunned by how well she looked in a red crop top. The star had paired the item with some legging that featured an eye-catching pattern and a white puffer jacket.

The ensemble showed off just how fit she was, highlighting her incredibly toned set of abs as she sat down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara stuns in bold shorts

Ahead of the show, she urged viewers to follow along with her, saying: "That was a fun Strictly fitness, make sure you send in your videos, we want to see you guys giving it a go. Tag @bbmorninglive #StrictlyFitness. Dance of the icons, can't wait to see your vids."

One fan was blown away, and wrote: "Great Strictly Fitness again today! These have all been so good and I loved all of them."

MORE: Janette Manrara and Ashley Roberts stun in gorgeous bikinis on special day

SEE: Aljaz Skorjanec pays beautiful tribute to wife Janette Manrara ahead of new Strictly role

Another added: "I looooved watching Morning Live this morning, finally got the chance to watch it."

The routine that Janette performed was jaw-dropping, and we expected nothing less from the dancer who became a firm fan-favourite during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star looked as perfect

Janette is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec, who will be dancing with Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, and she recently spoke about how the couple were navigating her no longer appearing on the show.

She explained: "So because our relationship has always been from day one us together 24/7, that's another conversation we're having even now, 'How are we going to cope as a couple with such a huge change?'"

The star won't be dancing with husband Aljaz on this year's show

The dancer told fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell on her podcast Di's Salon that the pair are usually together "24/7" with the only time away from each other coming from when they're training a celeb for the show.

MORE: Janette Manrara makes a serious statement in flamboyant NTAs gown

READ: Janette Manrara shares feelings on returning to Strictly studios for first time since announcing departure

"But then depending how long you're in the competition it's only a couple months of the year max," she added. "And then the whole rest of the year we're back to what for us is normal, which is being together 24/7."

Looking at the positives, Janette continued: "Because we're not going to be doing things together the same way anymore. We're not even going to be doing the same kind of job. So I guess in a nice way we'll have even more to talk about at the end of the day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.