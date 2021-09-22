Martine McCutcheon left in tears after emotional evening with husband Jack McManus Martine and Jack have been married since 2012

Martine McCutcheon has taken to Instagram to detail her very special evening out with husband Jack McManus on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old actress shared a series of snapshots with her fans, beginning with a photo showing her kissing The Wanted's Tom Parker on the cheek. Singer Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma in October.

"About Last Night... WOW," Martine wrote. "I've seen many concerts in my lifetime but last night's performance from @thewantedmusic at the @royalalberthall affected me like NOTHING else I've ever seen.

"The night was for the Inside My Head charity set up by Tom after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. My husband @jackmcmanus1 had written some songs with the band and we adore them as friends too. The emotion in the room was palpable... I've never seen so many people laughing, crying, showing kindness, strength and dancing their hearts out in one place before."

Martine was blown away by the emotional concert

Martine continued: "I walked away feeling blown away and inspired by the guts, determination, friendship and undeniable talent the boys still have oozing from their every pore. Last night's show will stay with me forever."

The mum-of-one then sent a special message to Tom. "Bravo for being the man and performer you are," she wrote. "You have raised so much awareness for cancer by walking the walk, talking the talk and not letting anything stop you from doing what you do best and shining again at the Royal Albert Hall!

The star has been married to Jack since 2012

"You are so adored - when you cried we all cried with you, when you went for it, we all went with you! You smashed it!

"We all love you and it was so good to see @thewantedmusic together again. I'm sure so many will continue to donate to your amazing charity. @maxgeorge thanks for sorting everything out for us too at such a crazy time - We love you all loads."

