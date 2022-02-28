Kate Ferdinand shocks fans during her morning workout video

Kate Ferdinand shared a behind-the-scenes look at her intense Monday morning workout session that left her swearing at her personal trainer.

The 30-year-old former TOWIE star, who is married to Rio Ferdinand, uploaded three videos of herself working out with her trainer Mel Deane, with the session including deadlifts, squats and planks.

WATCH: Kate's intense workout includes squats, deadlifts and planks

In the second video, Kate added a bad language warning for her followers as shouted "F***!" in agony while holding a plank.

Mel, who is filming can be heard telling Kate to "Stay strong" and "Don't do the shaking" as she struggles to hold the plank position.

Kate kept her exercise outfit low-key, in an all-black ensemble with Nike trainers.

Kate has a rowing machine in her home gym

Kate regularly uploads inspirational workout sessions to her Instagram Stories. In fact, just last night she shared a video of herself performing box jump squats with her stepdaughter Tia, 10, and a friend, writing: "When the girls ask for a workout on a Sunday. We are gonna have some sore legs tomorrow."

Kate's Sunday workout session also included medicine ball throws which she called "hellish" – we don't blame her!

Kate and Rio's son Cree watches them workout - cute!

The doting mother always trains in her home gym that she shares with her husband Rio in their plush pad in Kent. As you'd expect living with a former footballer, the gym fully equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, plus they have a pool too for post-workout dips!

