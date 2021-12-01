Michelle Keegan makes surprising health admission

Michelle Keegan has revealed she has "absolutely no willpower" when it comes to her diet. The Brassic star took to Instagram Stories with a photo of a pizza and wrote: "Hi my name's Michelle and I have absolutely no willpower."

In fact, in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she's a "proper foodie" and doesn't restrict herself. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she explained. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

She applies the same balanced approach to her exercise regime, too, and sets herself achievable and realistic targets instead. "Don't overly push yourself. I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I'm done," she explained. "I think it's important to do everything in moderation. Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

In the same interview with Cosmopolitan, she added that much like she doesn't deny her body of foods she's craving, she doesn't overdo it with exercise. "If I really, really don’t want to go to the gym – I don't go," she said. "I just don’t punish myself, it's not like, my life to go the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't.

"I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it's part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I've been."

The moral of the story? Balance is key in both diet and exercise. Michelle is proof it makes for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

