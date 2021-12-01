David Muir's health: Everything we know about his regime The World News Tonight host is notoriously private about his personal life

David Muir recently rang in his 48th birthday and is fast approaching his twentieth year with ABC, and yet he barely appears to have aged.

The handsome news anchor has become a firm fixture on TV screens in America and many fans wouldn't know what to do without their Muir fix on the nightly news.

But behind the scenes what does David do to stay fighting fit and keep his energy levels at an all-time high?

When he's not working long hours for World News Tonight and his role with 20/20, David ensures he escapes the hustle and bustle of the city to get some R&R at his luxury lakeside home in Syracuse.

He told Vanity Fair that leaving NY and headeing to the place he calls home is utter bliss.

"When I turn onto I-81 and drive into those hills, there’s nothing I love more than rolling those windows down," he said. "Nothing can match that feeling."

When there, he occasionally shares photos of his daily routine and it appears rowing and boating with his beloved dog, Axel, plays a big part in his life.

David loves his lakeside life away from the city



David has some beautiful countryside to explore too and is passionate about walking when away from the studios.

He makes exercise a priority and tries to squeeze movement in every day. David enjoys running and says he gets through his workouts with the help of music. "If it’s weekdays I play the Global Top 50 on Spotify to power me through," he previously admitted. Although he says 20 minutes on the treadmill is enough for him.

He's even been spotted at a spinning class with his GMA co-star, Ginger Zee. In addition, David plays tennis. Not that he takes it too seriously. He told USA Today: "My backhand is better than my forehand, which isn't saying much." David even admitted to buying his racket from Walmart.

David says it's a challenge to have a work, life balance

As for his diet? The star hasn't spoken much about what he likes to eat, but he looks like he looks after himself.

With early mornings and long schedules, there's one thing he can't go without... "Black coffee from Starbucks, hot," he insists. "For the first coffee of the day, I'll add half-and-half, but everything beyond that I can't justify the half-and-half."

