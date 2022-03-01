Eamonn Holmes had an important message for his fans on Tuesday as he marked Shingles Awareness Week.

The GB News presenter shared a photo of himself suffering from the condition, with one of his eyes forced shut due to swelling. "Having had shingles, I know how painful and exhausting it can be," he revealed. "That's why I am supporting #ShinglesAwarenessWeek with @gsk and @intfedageing. To find out more about the condition, speak to your pharmacist, nurse or doctor or visit www.understandingshingles.co.uk."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares important health advice with fans

Eamonn was immediately inundated with support from his caring fans, some of whom were worried that the photo was a recent one.

"Hope you're okay," wrote one, while a second added: "Get better soon," and many more plastered the comments section with heart emojis.

Others shared their own experiences with shingles, as one penned: "Aww, I've had it too, very painful, across my back," and another posted: "My 3 year old had it a few weeks ago it's horrible to see."

A fifth explained: "Jesus a friend of mine her partner has had it for nearly 4 weeks."

The star shared a surprising photo of himself with the illness

Shingles is an infection that generally causes a painful rash to appear, according to the NHS website. General symptoms include a "tingling or painful" in an area of the skin as well as a headache or generally feeling unwell.

The rash will go away on its own, but can last there for up to four weeks. Certain medicines can be taken to hasten recovery.

The 62-year-old has recently been battling some sciatic pain in his back, but he was able to give fans a positive update last month.

The star uploaded a new photo to Instagram that showed him beaming alongside his friend as they stood looking at the camera, dressed casually with matching khaki jackets, and revealed he had been working out his leg.

Eamonn has always been open about his health

The dad-of-four wrote: "Blue skies and crisp. Out building up an appetite and my weak leg with my mate James."

He tagged his friend James Davies, who works as an osteopath and recovery specialist. Eamonn's former This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes was quick to respond, commenting: "Love you both."

Other commenters added: "Looking good the pair of you," "Looking so well Eamonn!!! Xxxx," and: "Hope your leg's ok Eammon. Keep up the good work xx."

