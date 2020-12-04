Sasha Obama's long nails are insane as she shows off incredible dance moves Video of the former first daughter went viral

An epic video of Sasha Obama front and centre during a choreographed TikTok dance with her friends went absolutely viral with the former first daughter looking happy, carefree and stunning.

In the 15-second clip, former President Barack Obama's youngest daughter is dancing in the middle of her six friends in a cute black top accented by gold chains and insanely long nails.

Between Sasha's happy countenance, her overall look and her dance moves, fans went wild, making it no surprise that the video which was choreographed to Popp Hunna's Adderall (Corvette Corvette), went viral before it was deleted.

One Twitter user shared: "Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she's out here living her best life." While another sweetly echoed a similar sentiment: "Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful. We're good over here."

The University of Michigan sophomore has been able to keep a relatively low profile since leaving the White House but occasionally pops up on TikTok proving she is just like other 19-year-olds out there living their lives and enjoying time with their friends.

Fans went wild on social media over Sasha's dance moves and her amazing nails

Her proud dad opened up last month to InStyle about her confidence, which absolutely shines through in the TikTok video. “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so," Obama says of his youngest.

"When she was four, five, six years old, once she made a decision, she would dig in and couldn't be steered off it," he continued.

Former president Barack Obama (pictured with wife Michelle and Sasha) is incredibly proud of his daughter

"I write in the book (A Promised Land) about how we were trying to get her to taste caviar when we were visiting Russia. She was like, 'Mnn-nnh. No. Sorry. That looks slimy. It's nasty. I’m not going to do it, even if I’ve got to give up dessert.' And that part of her character has always been there," the doting dad, proudly concludes.

