Helen Flanagan works up a sweat in eye-catching sports bra

Helen Flanagan shared the realities of motherhood with her latest workout video.

The Coronation Street actress posted a series of clips from the gym and as she performed hip thrusts her baby son Charlie clambered over her. In another video, the star worked up a sweat on the cross trainer while her middle daughter Delilah played on the rowing machine.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan's kids cause havoc as she works out

Helen's trainer also shared a clip from the gym session, with Helen flexing her muscles on the ski machine while her oldest daughter Delilah copied her mum's moves.

Despite the distractions, Helen remains focused on her workout, performing hip thrust pulses before holding the tricky position for an impressive ten seconds.

The actress opted to wear a pair of cropped mesh panel leggings and a slick black and red sports bra for her workout – ideal for keeping cool when things get sweaty.

Copy Helen's gym style with these lookalike buys

Black and Red Racerback Sports Bra, £17.99, My Protein

Gymshark Mesh Leggings, £35/$32, Gymshark

Helen is known for being quite the style icon when it comes to workout wear, regularly letting her fans know where's she her stylist gym ensembles are from. She's previously shared that's she's a fan of PourMoi and Varley for her exercise wear.

Helen shared her exercise goals with fans

The actress recently revealed her exercise goals, saying: "Tying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie. My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."

