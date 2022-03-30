Helen Flanagan is a style icon whatever the occasion and she proved that to be the case again on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes workout snapshot with her fans.

The mum-of-three posed for a mirror selfie in the gym as she clutched her one-year-old son Charlie and wore a beautiful figure-hugging black floral patterned sports bra with matching leggings from Pour Moi.

"Tying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie," she wrote, adding heart and butterfly emojis.

The former Coronation Street star went on to list what she hopes to achieve from working out.

She wrote: "My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."

Despite her self-deprecation, whether Helen is dressed for working out or going out, she always looks stunning.

The star pulled out all the stops earlier this week when she enjoyed a date with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, on Monday.

Looking radiant, the 31-year-old rocked a gorgeous sculpted black mini-dress from Club L London.

Complete with a bodycon skirt, flattering ruched detailing and an exaggerated ruffled neckline, Helen looked ready for the red carpet as she posed in glitzy gold heels from Coast and accessorised with a chic handbag.

Helen was pictured alongside her beau before enjoying a night out in Dubai, where the pair recently holidayed with their three young children.

As well as little Charlie, the long-time couple share daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three. "When I put my Spanx on and felt glam," Helen captioned the image as she modelled the fabulous LBD.

"You look so happy! And beautiful," commented one fan, while another simply wrote: "That dress."

