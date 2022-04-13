Jenna Bush Hager missing from Today Show after contracting COVID-19 'She's doing great,' said Hoda Kotb

Today Show star Jenna Bush Hager has contracted COVID-19 but is on the mend.

The news was shared by her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Hoda Kotb, who revealed that the mom of three had tested positive but was "doing great".

Hoda shared the news with fans

"We should point out, by the way, Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID," Hoda said on Wednesday's program, adding. "She's doing great."

Hoda also shared that other members of Jenna's household had also contracted the viral respiratory illness; on Tuesday Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly had sat down at the famous desk revealing that Hoda had the day off work, while Jenna was at home with a sick child.

Jenna shares daughters Margaret, eight, six-year-old Poppy Louise, and son Hal, two, with husband Henry Hager.

"Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything's going to be just fine," Hoda continued. "I talked to her on the phone, she's great, she's feeling good.

Jenna took to social media

Jenna also took to social media to share the news, posting a selfie and captioning it: "This is the face of a COVID+ mama. We are all isolating and feeling super grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes."

In the snap Jenna was make-up free and wearing a simple black sweater with her hair tied off her face.

Hoda herself tested positive back in January, and at the time Jenna filled fans in on the diagnosis.

"Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID. I texted with her this morning. She's doing totally fine, and she'll be back here pretty soon," she said at the time.

