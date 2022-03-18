Dan Walker left 'broken' after training with Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova The BBC Breakfast presenter is out of practice

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker delighted fans when he revealed he'd reunited with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova for a day on the dancefloor.

Dan shared a series of hilarious photos of the pair, writing: "Back in the ballroom" before sharing a snap of himself lying flat on the floor, captioned: "She broke me… again." The couple reunited to practice the Charleston with Dan saying he's "still got the swivel" as he bopped about on the dancefloor.

Dan Walker and Strictly pro Nadiya reunited in the name of charity

The pair were back on the dancefloor to practice for a charity event taking place in Leeds this weekend, raising money for motor neurone charity the MND Association.

Dan took place in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, coming in fifth place behind winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, AJ Odudu and Rhys Stevenson. However, he chose not to take part in the Strictlytour following the end of the show, and recently explained his reason for opting out.

"I really enjoyed Strictly this year with @nadiyabychkova but I said no to the tour because 1. I only expected to be away from my family for three weeks and it became three months. 2. I just have too much work on," the father-of-three shared.

Dan said he was 'broken' after training with Nadiya again

Despite opting out of the tour, Dan has been keeping on top of his fitness routine. Earlier this week he delighted fans when he shared a clip of his intense home workout on Monday evening.

Dan uploaded a video of himself looking rock solid performing a plank, with the ultimate motivational song Eye Of The Tiger soundtracking his session, when his cockapoo Winnie interrupts, nuzzling and licking Dan before standing right in front of the camera.

Dan and Nadiya reunited in a ballroom

Dan captioned the cute clip: "If it hadn’t been for Winnie putting me off I’m pretty sure I would have broken the plank world record [crying laughing emoji]."

