Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign The ABC star is a cancer survivor herself

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle.

The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day.

Ellen asked her about how she and Amber were doing in light of her recent breast cancer diagnosis. "I can't imagine how hard it is for someone that you love," the host said.

Robin immediately started getting emotional and was on the verge of tears. Choked up, she responded: "I haven't talked about it much, but with you I will."

"She's doing well, which is great," she shared. "I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I'm a puddle everytime I think about what Amber is going through."

Robin appeared on Ellen's show to talk about her career and life with Amber

The morning news personality did add that Amber was pulling through well and that the prognosis was ultimately good given that they'd caught the cancer early and due to Robin's experiences as a breast cancer survivor herself.

"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber, because she protected me and she navigated for me. So I'm doing the same thing for her."

Robin also opened up about how they found out about the condition, explaining: "Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

"And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered. The message is: get those regular exams, it could save your life," she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

The two have been together for 17 years

The two hosts also talked about their long tenures on television, with Robin recently having celebrated her 20th anniversary on GMA, and their love for the medium while also engaging in some fun banter about the ABC host's new book.

