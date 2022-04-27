Louise Minchin returns to BBC Breakfast as she makes heartfelt plea This is so important

Louise Minchin returned to BBC Breakfast's iconic red sofa on Wednesday for the first time since leaving the show last September.

The presenter reunited with her former co-host Dan Walker to speak out about a cause close to her heart.

The mum-of-two also opened up on social media as she shared a sweet photo with Dan and his new co-star, Sally Nugent as they sat together on set.

"What a wonderful blast from the past to be back on the @bbcbreakfast sofa again with my friends @sallynugenttv and @mrdanwalker to talk about a subject close to my heart #HRTShortages," Louise wrote.

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

The trio beamed in the photo and the star confirmed her happiness at her return, despite the seriousness of the topic, writing: "I felt giddy to be back. Our chat was on at 0810 if you want to catch up on @bbciplayer. #wakeuptomenopause."

HRT, or hormone replacement therapy, helps with menopause side effects including mood changes and hot flushes, but there are currently shortages of some types of medication, with manufacturers struggling to source ingredients.

Louise was delighted to reunite with Dan and Sally

Speaking about her experience of the menopause on the show, the broadcaster said: "For me it had a physical impact. I had heart palpitations, I had tinnitus… all sorts of things… I remember the brain fog is very real… these are very real problems."

Louise's Instagram followers rushed to support her and to share their delight in seeing her back on their screens, with one writing: "Good to see you back & looking lovely & relaxed."

The star co-hosted BBC Breakfast for a decade

Others commented: " Lovely to see you on the sofa again," "Such an amazing chat & so needed – Thank you," "Lovely to see you again," and: "Lovely to see you back again Louise… you just breezed through that interview like you never had left."

The 53-year-old was a main presenter on Breakfast for ten years before moving on.

