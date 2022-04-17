Exclusive: Nicole Scherzinger shares hopes to sing the next James Bond theme song 'I am putting it out there that I want to do the next Bond theme song'

Nicole Scherzinger has revealed that she would love to be asked to record the next James Bond theme song.

The American songstress told HELLO! that she would love to be given herown variety show that is a "modern day version of Cher meets Bette Midler meets Shirley Bassey meets the Pussycat Dolls and Nicole Scherzinger", adding: "And it makes complete sense because I come from cabaret theater, with grand vocals—I am putting it out there that I want to do the next Bond theme song."

The 43-year-old also reveled that she plans to throw more "intimate" showcases similar to a recent one she organized in Los Angeles to remind the industry of her range and background in musical theater.

"I was fortunate to do Annie Live on NBC and it reminded me of my love for musical theater, and so many people don't know I come from that theatrical space and sing Broadway, pop-rock and jazz blues," she shared.

"I threw an intimate showcase and I think I will do more because I want to share with the industry and remind them - they associate me with the Pussycat Dolls and put me in that box - that I can do more things."

Speaking at the DIRECTV SPACE activation at Neon Carnival on Saturday evening, Nicole also spoke of her romance with Brit, Thom Evans.

"It's going great, and I am super stoked because his best friends growing up are in town, they have come with their wives for their first Coachella and first Neon Carnival," she shared.

"Everyday is a blessing."

The pair met while Thom was a contestant on The X Factor Celebrity in 2019 and Nicole was a judge, and three years on the two are still going strong.

