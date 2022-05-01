Nicole Scherzinger sparks jealousy in fans as she shares impressive tour of her stunning home She clearly has impeccable taste

Nicole Scherzinger is making fans seriously envious! The star left her followers in total awe as she shared the most revealing glimpse yet of her fabulous home.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring several parts of her Los Angeles home, and it is just as luxurious as fans would expect.

She lives in the residence, which is situated on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, with her boyfriend Thom Evans, and though she certainly seems at home, it was reported in 2020 that she was selling the multi-level property for nearly eight million dollars.

The video of the space starts off with a view of the singer enjoying a glass of red wine as she sits on her dining table, which gives way to a jaw-dropping terrace with a view of the iconic Sunset Strip neighborhood.

As it zooms out, it reveals Nicole's impressive taste, as it shows glimpses of the chic artwork hung on her walls, modern lighting fixtures, and most jealousy-inducing of all, a perfectly coordinated walk-in closet.

The closet features a lengthy wall full of all sorts of shoes and bags, from stilettos to boots and clutches to totes, all perfectly styled by their color, resulting in an incredible rainbow of fashion.

The stylish residence

The Pussycat Dolls alum captioned the post with: "H O M E… also an expression of who you are."

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the singer's impeccable style, writing: "Your home is just as FIRE as you Miss Nicole," and: "That dining room table... the artwork stitching... the bed nook. It's like the most sensory friendly home I'm obsessed," as well as: "The vibes are immaculate."

The incredible terrace is perfect for golden hour selfies

The residence was built in 1990 and consists of 4,602 square feet, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Nicole is originally from Honolulu, Hawai'i, and spends her time between her tropical home state and sunny California.

