Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers' impressive houses - photos

The Hairy Bikers Go North is their latest BBC show, but when TV chefs Si King and Dave Myers aren't on the road, they are cosied up at their pristine homes.

The hit celebrity chefs have shared social media posts from their private homes over the course of the pandemic, including cooking tutorials from their respective kitchens and gardens, which have proved very popular with their adoring fans.

Si King's house

Si King revealed a glimpse inside his kitchen on Instagram

Si hasn't revealed much of his house, but did showcase his kitchen in a cooking demonstration from his home. The room is largely white, with white glossy worktops and walls, with a splash of lime green from his oven and extractor hood.

The chef has silver pendant lights hanging from the ceiling and saucepans hanging from a wooden beam, with a selection of equipment including chopping boards, knives and cookware out on the worktops.

Dave Myers' house

Dave Myers has also shared a look inside his kitchen

Dave has also added a splash of a vibrant green colour to his kitchen, which has dark brown cabinets and integrated appliances, and an island unit with white worktops and a hob on top.

The chef has an outdoor kitchen in his garden

The chef also has an outdoor kitchen area including a huge gas BBQ and hob positioned in one corner against a brick wall.

A flamingo model and fairy lights decorate Dave's garden

We got a glimpse at another area of Dave's garden during the coronavirus lockdown, when he showed this border, which features an array of shrubs and potted plants, along with a flamingo model, all strung in fairy lights.

The Hairy Bikers chef also has a vegetable plot

Dave also has his own vegetable plot, where he grows everything from tomatoes to potatoes.

