Ayda Field bares her impressive abs as she shares super-exciting news – fans react Ayda recently embarked on a new project

Ayda Field took to Instagram to share an ab-baring video of her impressively toned torso – and fans were wowed.

In the clip, Robbie Williams' wife galivants with two other models, showing off her colourful new workout wear brand Ayda Active. The video shows exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of an Ayda Active shoot, where 42-year-old Ayda looks just as amazing as the young models she's working with.

Ayda Field debuter her workout wear brand Ayda Active on Instagram

Ayda captioned the post: "Come behind the scenes with us for our very first shoot day! We worked backwards to solve problems so you can propel your workouts forward. No more camel toes. No more bras that feel like bondage. Just luxury sportswear you’d love to be caught dead in."

The mum-of-four's fans flooded the post with compliments, writing: "Love the workout gear it's brill," and "Gosh I wished I looked like you guys."

Ayda Field looks amazing in her Ayda Active range

In a separate post, Ayda explained how long she'd been working on the collection, writing: "This line has been YEARS in the making...every single detail mattered.

"Say goodbye to faux pas like see-through leggings, camel-toe, bulging seam lines, paper-thin fabrics, and bras that feel like boob jail."

Ayda shares clips of her workouts on Instagram

The star regularly shares workout videos on her Instagram, including, ab, arm and total body sessions with her trainer, showing off the results of her hard work.

