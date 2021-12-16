Kelly Ripa looks sensational in stylish gym outfit during pre-holiday workout The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked amazing!

Kelly Ripa is always on the go but she always makes time to workout after a busy day – and the results speak for themselves.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram this week to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her personal trainer after a training session – and she looked incredible!

In the picture, Kelly was dressed in a black crop top paired with an oversized T-shirt, and was seen lifting it up to showcase her toned abs.

Despite the gruelling workout, the former All My Children star was all smiles as she posed with Anna Kaiser, a celebrity fitness trainer who is also great friends with Kelly and has been on Live with Kelly and Ryan many times.

The pair are incredibly close and the TV personality recently gave Anna a shout out on Live with Kelly and Ryan, calling her "part of the family" as she told viewers that her personal trainer had been nominated for the Celebrity Personal Trainer of the Year award.

Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a post-workout photo

Clearly touched by the mention, Anna shared the footage on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Thank you to Kelly Ripa (the OG) for being my dancing QUEEN and always taking on the fiercest of challenges. You rock my world!! I love you and will always bring the [fire emoji]!!!

"Thank you so much to all of you #akfitfam who recorded this amazing shout out and tagged us in your posts, who voted and commented and reshared - YOU are the most incredible fam we could ask for!! And as always, thank you everyone at @livekellyandryan for your energy and support!!"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star works out every day

Mom-of-three Kelly works out every day and supports this healthy way of life with a balanced diet.

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

Kelly has a fabulous figure

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

