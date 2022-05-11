Sheinelle Jones praised by fans as she shares 'emotional' health message

Today Show star Sheinelle Jones has shared an emotional update with fans, calling on them to undergo their annual checkups.

"Something is telling me I should post this — maybe someone needs to hear it," she posted on social media, admitting that she is "horrible" at remembering to go to her appointments.

VIDEO: Today's Sheinelle Jones opens up about her documentary on fertility

"But lately, I’ve had so many friends my age with all sorts of health scares that I realize we *must* get those annual exams," she continued, adding that she has been "feeling emotional these days because I’m still grieving"; her grandfather, a local physician, passed away in mid-April.

The news anchor then shared that she had undergone a mammogram and that while waiting in the lobby with other women they began to reveal their own stories to each other: "We laughed and admittedly complained a little, we’re all at different stages in our lives… some survivors - others just there for a checkup."

Sheinelle concluded: "If you haven’t already done so … please call your doctors and schedule those annual check ups. Will you do that for me? I’ve decided to have a #selfcaresummer. I made that up, but I like it."

"You may have just saved a life or two with this," commented friend and ABC news anchor Deborah Roberts, while others praised her for the #selfcaresummer mantra.

Sheinelle shared a selfie from the appointment

Sheinelle is a mom to three and often shares sweet family updates on social media. Most recently, Sheinelle posted a cute video of her son Kayin asking his mom's followers questions in the car on the way home from school.

"Every day my youngest son asks me the most random questions after school… I told him he can ask you. He's literally waiting to read your responses! Happy Friday," she wrote.

Sheinelle with her family

Kayin was a huge hit with Sheinelle's followers, and after asking everyone what they would choose to eat for the rest of their lives if they could only pick one food item, comments soon followed.

Sheinelle is also mom to older son Uche and daughter Clara, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh.

