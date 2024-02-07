Today Show stars including Hoda Kotb captured in emotional backstage moment after show ends

The Today Show is an incredibly popular show and has viewers queuing up each morning outside the New York-based program's studios by the Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse of the stars out on the plaza.

Many travel from miles to be part of the outside audience, and often hold up banners and signs, from shout outs to their loved ones to personal news.

One banner in particular stood out this week, resulting in a hugely emotional backstage moment with many of the co-hosts.

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly all waited after the show to say hello to a very special viewer, Denise, who had held up a sign earlier in the morning that read: "Cancer free as of Today".

As Hoda and Al themselves have battled cancer, the news was extra close to home, and the kind-hearted stars were seen hugging Denise in footage caught on camera - which can be viewed above.

The clip was shared on the show's official Instagram page, alongside the caption: "We are so happy for you, Denise! Denise from Florida found out she was cancer-free at an appointment in New York City, so she decided to come to the TODAY Show the very next morning to celebrate.

"She watches the show every morning and got to meet our anchors."

The Today Show has been there with viewers through good and bad times over the years, and has even hosted several weddings on the show!

What's more, the anchors themselves have been incredibly open about their personal lives, meaning fans of the show feel they know them well.

Hoda has spoken out about everything from her journey to motherhood, to her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, to her own battle with breast cancer.

She poignantly told a story about her cancer journey back in October, for a special episode called Own Your Health.

The star - who battled and beat breast cancer, recalled a conversation she had with a then-stranger, Ken Duane, during a plane journey.

Ken gave Hoda some advice, telling her: "Breast cancer is part of you ... Don't hog your journey. It's not just for you."

After that conversation, Hoda decided to be vocal and share her breast cancer journey. "I don't need to be defined by something, but it is part of me," she said.

Al, meanwhile, has been very open about his own health battles, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, and more recently, developing blood clots in his lungs in 2022, resulting in a scary hospital stay and months off work.

