What happened to Kirsty Young? BBC presenter's 'severe and relentless' pain explained The presenter is hosting the BBC's Platinum Jubilee coverage

BBC presenter Kirsty Young is stepping out of retirement in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, hosting the BBC's coverage of the momentous occasion.

This is the first time the star has worked since taking a break in 2018 after dealing with "severe and relentless" pain as a result of rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Speaking to The Times, Kirsty said: "I had extreme joint pain. I'd wake up and I'd feel like I'd got glass in my joints."

Kirsty Young is returning to work for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

"I couldn't walk up the stairs without stopping in the middle. It's like somebody had drugged me, like you'd taken a sleeping tablet at the wrong time in the day and you were completely losing it," she continued.

Kirsty shared that the pain was so bad she couldn't even lift a water bottle. She was eventually diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, which triggered her secondary condition, fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia means your pain threshold doesn't work in the way it should, so even the tiniest knock can result in agony. "You feel pain in a way that is just so heightened," she says.

Kirsty Young has rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia

Kirsty's conditions meant she needed to take a step back from her career, as rest is imperative in easing the pain. "It was hard to walk away but it was clearly the only option," Kirsty said of her decision to leave her job presenting the iconic radio show Desert Island Discs.

On her decision to take on the job of hosting the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kirsty said: "It's a unique moment. We'll never see it again, certainly in our lifetimes and maybe never, so I couldn’t resist."

Kirsty Young also anchored Harry and Meghan's wedding for the BBC

It's not the first time Kirsty has been trusted with important royal coverage. The presenter covered Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding for the BBC, making it one of her last appearances before she stepped back from her role.

The presenter was also personally invited to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding (had she not been working), but says she is no longer in touch with the couple.

