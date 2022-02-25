The Rock shares shocking side effect of his training regime The Rock is known for being ultra-strong, but his impressive muscles come at a price

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is famed for his impressively defined muscles, but his latest Instagram post shows the price he pays for his bulging biceps.

He took to his grid to share a picture of his calloused, sore-looking hands, a result of lifting incredibly heavy weights. The Rock calls his cracked palms "sexy and f****d up dinosaur hands," but his post wasn't about how he's damaged his hands in training.

Instead, he focused on the importance he puts on handshakes, writing: "I always say that my name at end of any contract I sign, doesn’t “bind the agreement" (though attorneys will disagree)

"The thing that binds our agreement is when I look you in the eye and we shake hands - that seals the deal.

"I was taught that 'old school way of business’ a long long time ago."

The Rock calls his sore palms 'dinosaur hands'

The Rock, who has almost 300 million followers, signed off his post "K, back to work," accompanied by a weight-lifting emoji and a chains emoji.

The former wrestler regularly trains using heavy-looking chains for resistance, sharing videos of himself performing lunges with the chains draped over his shoulders. The chains add extra resistance to his exercise sessions to help build his trademark muscles.

The Rock's workout regime is intense

The Rock has been training extra hard over the last few years in preparation for his lead role in DC superhero film Black Adam, in which he plays the title character.

A trailer for the film was released during the Superbowl this month, showing off the results of The Rock's intense training, which according to Men's Health begins with a fasted cardio session each morning, followed by a back and biceps session on Mondays, shoulders mid-week and chest and triceps on Fridays, while Saturdays are leg day.

