Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's mega mansion is a haven for his daughters

With 200 million Instagram followers, a legendary film career, his own tequila brand and a never-ending drive for success, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a pretty big deal. However, when he's at home with his wife Lauren Hashian and his kids, he’s fully focused on simply being the best dad ever - hair brushing included!

The Rock owns many properties around the world, but there is one main residence which frequently features on his Instagram feed. The interiors are impeccable with cream carpets and stylish furnishings and the outside grounds are nothing short of idyllic.

Many rooms inside of the house has been shown off on Dwayne's Instagram channel, when he captures precious moments with his youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. The Rock also has an older daughter, Simone, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The Rock's daughter Tiana has a lovely bedroom

When the doting dad-of-three was brushing his daughter Tiana's hair, he revealed what appeared to be her bedroom, complete with TV screen, toys, a chest of drawers and a children's table.

Their living room his immaculate

The Rock's perfectly co-ordinated living room was shown off in one video, revealing a grey chevron covered TV stand and matching rug. Tiana's highchair was also visible in the chic living space.

The outside of the mansion is just as stunning

The former wrestler previously posted a video outside of his house, revealing the red-brick exterior and beautiful Georgian windows. His garden has a paved area with metal seat and perfectly pruned flower beds.

The front of his impressive mansion features a huge white door with pillars either side, and it appears that the family decorate it according to the seasons.

The family have an impressive entrance

A key feature of The Rock's home is, of course, the gym. The Rock has nicknamed this his 'Iron Paradise' and the massive workout area could easily rival and leisure centre. Each of his sprawling properties have their own gym space, and even when the star is on the road, there's a travelling workout arena that comes with him!

