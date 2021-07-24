Piers Morgan speaks out after getting COVID-19 despite second vaccination The star picked up the virus at Wembley

Piers Morgan recently revealed the news that he had contracted COVID-19, despite having both vaccinations, believing that he caught the illness while attending Wembley for the Euros 2020 final.

Piers has been a fierce advocate for getting the vaccine, but on Twitter he was confronted by someone over his support for COVID passports.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter had tweeted about whether people would sacrifice their normal passports as they had also come from the government.

"You willing to give up yours given that your vaccine didn't work?" asked someone, to which Piers quickly responded: "My vaccine did work, as you will see when you read my piece in tomorrow's Mail on Sunday."

Speaking about how the virus affected him, Piers explained that he had "strong fever, violent coughing, chills and sneezing fits".

He wrote: "This is definitely the roughest I've felt from any illness in my adult life, but, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering.

"I'm still here, unlike so many millions around the world who've lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic."

Piers promised to reveal all

Although being double-jabbed doesn't fully protect someone from contracting coronavirus, it does prevent the worst symptoms from developing and can protect against hospitalisation and death.

For the past few weeks, Piers has been staying at his country home in Newick, Sussex, and revealed on Friday that his mum had been staying with them.

The 56-year-old was treated to a lavish breakfast to kickstart the day, with his devoted mum delivering him a full English breakfast on a tray.

The ITV star appeared to be enjoying the fried feast in his study, multitasking as he looked out over his sprawling garden.

The hearty meal featured the usual trimmings; bacon, fried tomatoes, sausages and fried eggs as well as mounds of buttered toast… which looked completely burnt.

The star thought he might have gotten the virus from the Wembley final

He captioned the picture: "You can't beat a hearty country breakfast.. made by your mother," seemingly blissfully unaware of its divisive nature.

It wasn't long before his Instagram post was flooded with jokes from his followers, who questioned his mother's decision to plate up burnt toast.

One jested: "Where was that toast cooked..........In the fires of Hell" while another teased: "I see she used the bbq for the toast". Another hilariously remarked: "Just need to get the old girl to throttle back the toaster settings".

However, others were simply delighted to see such a sweet gesture from his mother, with friend Amanda Holden commenting: "Bless your mummy". And in amongst all the outrage, one person agreed the blackened toast was cooked "just right".

