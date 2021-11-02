Meadow Walker put on a showstopping display on Monday when she attended her first red carpet since marrying her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan.

The daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker looked absolutely stunning in a red off-the-shoulder mini dress by Jason Wu that highlighted her endless legs. She teamed the eye-catching frock with a pair of pink, strappy heels, and a matching clutch bag.

Meadow kept the rest of her look simple, opting for minimal makeup and kept her bob haircut sleek with a centre-parting.

She accessorised with some elegant stud earrings while posing up a storm at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City.

Meadow highlighted her statuesque frame in a gorgeous mini dress

The 22-year-old's head-turning appearance comes just over a week since she was walked down the aisle by her dad's former Fast & Furious co-star – and Meadow's godfather – Vin Diesel, eight years after her father's tragic death.

Meadow and her now-husband Louis celebrated in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

In a video shared on Instagram last month, Vin – who shares a close bond with Meadow – could be seen in a cream linen suit as Meadow held onto his arm.

Meadow was given away by Vin Diesel on her wedding day

"The pandemic impacted our plans," Meadow told Vogue. "Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Vin has remained a constant presence in Meadow's life since her father's death, and he even named his baby daughter Pauline after the late actor – with the 54-year-old later explaining his decision in an interview with NBC's Today.

"There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," he said. "I knew he was there, and it felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."

