Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she discusses 'traumatic' experience The BBC Breakfast star opened up

Naga Munchetty took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she reflected on a difficult moment in her life as she shared some inspiring news with her followers.

The presenter revealed that her Radio 5 Live show has been nominated for an award for an episode where the star discussed what she called one of her "most traumatic experiences" with listeners.

Last June, the star candidly talked about having a contraceptive coil fitted, revealing that she fainted twice from the pain of the procedure.

Posting a snippet from the episode on Wednesday, Naga wrote: "This has been nominated for 'Radio Times Moment Of The Year'.

"So proud of the work our @bbc5live team put into this important subject to be aired." The caption above the clip quoted Naga and read: "'My screams were so loud that my husband tried to find out what room I was in to make it stop.'

@TVNaga01 tells her listeners about 'one of the most traumatic physical experiences' she has ever had." The 47-year-old's fans were quick to respond with encouragement and support.

Naga was nominated for an award for her candour

One wrote: "Amazing radio-it was/is so powerful to hear other people's experiences."

Others added: "Well done Naga! Hugely important to raise awareness through open and honest discussions," and: "Congrats, and well-deserved... So happy this issue is being highlighted more."

During the episode, Naga went on to say: "We all know that coils are safe and effective and lots of women have no problem at all with them but like all medical procedures, there's a vast range of experiences."

Naga's fans shared their support

Naga had further problems when her coil was removed a year later, saying: "The pain again was excruciating. I fainted again, and then I burst into tears of relief."

The following month, NHS England announced that pain relief would be routinely offered before coil fittings and extractions and Naga retweeted the news story with the comment: "A step forward..."

