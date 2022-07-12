Prime Day fitness deals: all the savings to shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is here and the shopping extravaganza sees prices slashed across all categories. We've got our eye on the fitness section, with big savings on fitness trackers, home workout equipment and exercise gear – because there's nothing as motivating as slick new gym outfits.

Read on for all the best Prime Day fitness deals to shop now.

Puma's Unisex St Runner V3 trainers have got a HUGE 58% off, taking them down to just £20.88 from £50.

Puma Unisex St Runner V3 trainers, was £50, now £20.88, Amazon

Apple's Airpods Pro are currently 25% off! And while we haven't spotted any further Apple discounts on Prime Day, this one is too good to mis...

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case, was £239, now £179, Amazon

Prime Day Fitness Trackers Deals

Fitbit has pulled out all the stops for Prime Day, with the Fitbit Inspire 2 dropped in price by 50%!

Fitbit Inspire 2, was £89.99, now £44.99, Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a huge 63% off, making it £74.99 as opposed to £199.99

Fitbit Versa 2, was £199.99, now £74.99, Amazon

If Garmin is more your thing, you're in luck too...

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, was £649.99, now £339.99, Amazon

Prime Day Exercise Equipment Deals

Stock your home gym with all the exercise equipment you need, from discounted dumbells to slashed-price steps. Fancy taking up a new hobby altogether? There are deals for that too! And don't forget your water bottle...

Athlyt Neoprene Dip Dumbbell, was £38.31, now £26.41, Amazon

Reebok Step, was £95, now £41.99, Amazon

Inflatable Canoe with oar and pump, was £139, now £55.99, Amazon

Chilly's Bottle, was £26, now £16, Amazon

Bluefin Exercise Bike, £222.99, was £349, Amazon

